 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former Cardinals RB David Johnson retires

  
Published May 19, 2024 02:32 PM

Running back David Johnson has not played since 2022, but he apparently held out hope of getting another chance.

Johnson, 32, did not receive interest as a free agent last offseason or this offseason, and now has called it quits.

He announced his retirement Sunday.

“I am blessed and very appreciative of the Cardinals drafting me in the third round, and I started my NFL career hitting the ground running (literally)! Two games in, getting my uniform and cleats put in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. There’s been highs and lows, but I’ve felt very fortunate and honored by the people who’ve supported me along this journey,” Johnson wrote on social media. “Lastly, I would not have been able to do any of this without God’s good grace! He did it all so a kid who didn’t have much, was given a chance to do what most can’t. I’m looking forward to my next career path in life. I don’t know exactly what that will be, but I hope it will bring me the same passion, excitement, and love as football did!”

He played eight seasons in the NFL after the Cardinals drafted him 86th overall in 2015. Johnson spent five seasons in Arizona, two in Houston and one in New Orleans.

The one-time Pro Bowler finishes his career with 1,007 carries for 4,071 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also caught 277 passes for 2,805 yards and 18 touchdowns.

His best season came in 2016 when he had a career-best 1,239 yards on 293 attempts and 16 touchdowns. Johnson added 80 catches for 879 yards and four touchdowns during that All-Pro season.