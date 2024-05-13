Saints agree to terms with veteran OL Lucas Patrick

The Saints agreed to terms with offensive lineman Lucas Patrick on a one-year deal Sunday, his agents, Joel and Justin Turner, announced.

Patrick, 30, spent the past two seasons with the Bears after five seasons with the Packers.

He started 15 games at center in 2023 and also has played right guard and left guard in his seven-year career. He has appeared in 96 games with 54 starts in his career.

Patrick entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Packers in 2016.