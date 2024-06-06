Watch Now
How PIT is approaching Sutton's off-field issue
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the Steelers are dealing with newly-signed Cameron Sutton, who was charged with misdemeanor battery.
Up Next
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why players losing out on their personal time in the offseason is going to be the biggest challenge to overcome.
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Ryan Kelly is one of the first players to openly oppose an 18-game schedule and why it's significant as the NFLPA VP.
Graham praises Roseman for fixing coaching staff
Graham praises Roseman for fixing coaching staff
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the coaches failed the Eagles in some ways last season and examine how Howie Roseman uniquely is involved in these decisions.
Moore is giving the Eagles offense a ‘fresh start’
Moore is giving the Eagles offense a 'fresh start'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline the need for the Eagles offense to use motion and how Kellen Moore brings a totally different mindset to that aspect of the game.
Browns are getting their money’s worth with Vrabel
Browns are getting their money's worth with Vrabel
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Kevin Stefanski only benefits from having Mike Vrabel on his coaching staff, why they think it's only a matter of time before he's a head coach again and more.
OBJ can have ‘an impactful year’ with Dolphins
OBJ can have 'an impactful year' with Dolphins
Although Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to practice with the Dolphins, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how he can be a valuable asset alongside Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.
O’Connell: Vikings never discussed Jefferson trade
O'Connell: Vikings never discussed Jefferson trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why even if the Vikings never called anyone about Justin Jefferson, they were listening to see what teams were offering.
Tua could benefit from having more of an edge
Tua could benefit from having more of an edge
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Tua Tagovailoa as a leader and spell out why it's important to take charge as the QB and put players in their place when necessary.
Tua is ‘finding another level of his game’
Tua is 'finding another level of his game'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Mike McDaniel's read on Tua Tagovailoa losing weight and how this all stems back to his efforts to increase durability and stay healthy.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
Chris Simms explains why C.J. Stroud is a "budding superstar" with the Houston Texans, ranking the Ohio State product at No. 7 on his Top 40 QB Countdown after just one season in the NFL.
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed open up the DraftKings Sportsbook to examine the NFC East, and Simms explains why he feels the Eagles are being undervalued.