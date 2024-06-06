Mike McDaniel reminding Dolphins how long it’s been since last playoff win

The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2000. It was a 23-17 overtime victory over the Colts in the wild-card round. Dave Wannstedt was the team’s coach; Jay Fiedler was the quarterback: and Zach Thomas and Jason Taylor led the defense.

Mike McDaniel is the 10th Dolphins head coach since then, counting interim head coaches, and 21 other quarterbacks started after Fielder before Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa in the first round in 2020.

The Dolphins have lost six playoff games since their last playoff victory, including last season’s 26-7 loss to the Chiefs.

McDaniel isn’t letting the current Dolphins team forget just how long it’s been since the team’s fans celebrated a playoff win. It’s 24 years and counting.

In hopes of times changing, McDaniel is having some meetings start at 24 after the hour instead of the top of the hour.

“What can we learn from all of this and how do we adjust what we do now to hedge our bet? . . . You get what you emphasize,” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “Well, why not find ways to emphasize finishing in everything you do? Obsess about it. Why not have for half the offseason, you’re trying to have staff meetings at different times during the day. I had every staff meeting I put at like 7:24 or 3:24 or 5:24 -- the number 24.

“To you guys, it means nothing. That’s how many years it’s been since the organization has won a playoff game. We are going to hear about that come playoff time. You think? So to me, you do that to empower guys to know what’s coming. To understand it, to not run from it. Because if you’re going to achieve success where people are predicting failure, you’re going to have to go above and beyond.”

The Dolphins are 4-10 in December or later in McDaniel’s two seasons, including two playoff losses. They lost four of their final six games last season.

“You know what’s going to be said to you by your friends, or some media members come next December, [so] let’s talk about it now,” McDaniel said. “Yes, that’s not what you want said about [your team]. You don’t want [it] to be said: ‘You can’t finish. You can’t do that.’ You don’t want to hear that, but whatever. What if you heard you could? Does it change anything? Let’s go attack it and let’s go achieve something together.

“That’s the reason why I bring it up, just because I know no matter how much I tell people to not listen, it’s impossible not to hear the noise coming. There’s always going to be noise. Whatever, just address it and let’s do our jobs deliberately and with a mindfulness today that can be applied in the future.”