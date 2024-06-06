 Skip navigation
Eagles sign first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell

  
Published June 6, 2024 04:02 PM

The Eagles wrapped up their mandatory minicamp on Thursday and they also wrapped up their draft pick signings.

Their top pick from April was the last member of the group to agree to a deal. First-round cornerback Quinyon Mitchell signed a four-year deal with the team and the Eagles hold an option for a fifth season.

Mitchell broke up 38 passes while at Toledo the last two years and had six interceptions, including a four-interception game during the 2022 season.

The Eagles also added Cooper DeJean in the second round and the two rookies will vie for work in the secondary along with Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, and James Bradberry.