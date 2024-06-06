Olympic wrestler-turned Bills defensive lineman Gable Steveson is shadowing Von Miller

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandongraham_240606.jpg
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
nbc_pft_cameronsutton_240606.jpg
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
nbc_pft_ryankelly_240606.jpg
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandongraham_240606.jpg
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
nbc_pft_cameronsutton_240606.jpg
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
nbc_pft_ryankelly_240606.jpg
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Olympic wrestler-turned Bills defensive lineman Gable Steveson is shadowing Von Miller

  
Published June 6, 2024 07:45 PM

Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson has an uphill climb to make the roster after signing to play for the Bills, but he has found a good mentor in Von Miller.

Miller, the eight-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, said Steveson approached him immediately and said he wants to soak up all of Miller’s knowledge.

“His locker is right next to mine, and right when we signed him he texted me like, ‘I’m going to be on your hip, my locker is right next to yours.’ I said, ‘Alright, it’s cool.’ But it didn’t really hit me until we’re in there talking to him and he’s just now playing football, learning some of the stuff that we did when we were kids. He has to be on an accelerated learning path, which he’s capable of doing,” Miller said. “When it comes to an athletic standpoint, physical standpoint, he’s got it all. When he came in yesterday I had to try him a little bit, try to grapple him a little bit, and he was quick, and he grabbed me, and I see it, I feel it. So he’s definitely got all the athletic ability in the world.”

Former NCAA heavyweight champion Stephen Neal didn’t play college football and ended up having a decade-long NFL career. Neal spent his first season as a practice squad player before becoming a starter with the Patriots, and Steveson could follow the same career path.