Justin Tucker excited about new kickoff rule, ready to tackle when needed

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandongraham_240606.jpg
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
nbc_pft_cameronsutton_240606.jpg
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
nbc_pft_ryankelly_240606.jpg
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brandongraham_240606.jpg
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
nbc_pft_cameronsutton_240606.jpg
How PIT is approaching Sutton’s off-field issue
nbc_pft_ryankelly_240606.jpg
Kelly pushes back against 18-game schedule

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Tucker excited about new kickoff rule, ready to tackle when needed

  
Published June 6, 2024 04:50 PM

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker says he’s ready to make tackles on kickoffs after the NFL implemented a new rule to encourage more returns.

Last year, 79 percent of Tucker’s kickoffs went for touchbacks. This year, the vast majority of kickoffs are expected to be returned, thanks to the league’s new rule, and Tucker said that means he’ll be ready to make tackles on long returns.

“It’s one of those things that just comes naturally. If you’re a ballplayer, you stick your nose in there,” Tucker said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I don’t think it’s something that is necessarily encouraged. But it’s not discouraged either. It just comes with the territory. It’s a football play. We’re all football players out there.”

There’s been some talk that teams might let a defensive player kick off because they’ll be better at tackling, but Tucker doesn’t want to hear that.

“Hell yeah! I want to be out there,” Tucker said. “Any chance I get to be on the field, living out my childhood dream — wherever, whenever that is, I’m going to make sure I’m ready to go and put the best product on the field I possibly can.”

One of the best kickers in NFL history, Tucker said he’s in favor of the change because it makes kickoffs more relevant.

“My initial reaction was you’ve got to be positive about it and think about it in terms of this is going to keep the play in the game,” he said. “It’s not just going to keep the play in the game; it’s going to be a lot more exciting. I think there’s going to be a lot more action.”