 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_240521.jpg
Stafford shows up for OTAs despite contract issues
nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stafford_240521.jpg
Stafford shows up for OTAs despite contract issues
nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cameron Jordan on facing Sean Payton: Feels like we have to win that game

  
Published May 21, 2024 08:34 AM

When the 2024 schedule was announced last week, one of the games that jumped out was on Thursday night in Week Seven.

That’s when the Broncos will visit the Saints in their head coach Sean Payton’s first trip back to New Orleans since parting ways with the Saints after the 2021 season. Defensive end Cameron Jordan spent his first 11 seasons playing for Payton and he said on Monday that he’s feeling some extra motivation to emerge from that Thursday night game on the winning side.

“It’s not like I’ve circled it on a calendar and marked it down, but it feels like we have to win that game. Everybody knows who Sean Payton is. Can’t let him. Can’t let him do that one,” Jordan said, via NewOrleans.Football.

Payton and the Broncos also have a date with their former quarterback Russell Wilson when the Steelers come to Denver in Week Two, so the first half of the season will feature multiple revenge games for the AFC West club.