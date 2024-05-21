Cameron Jordan on facing Sean Payton: Feels like we have to win that game

When the 2024 schedule was announced last week, one of the games that jumped out was on Thursday night in Week Seven.

That’s when the Broncos will visit the Saints in their head coach Sean Payton’s first trip back to New Orleans since parting ways with the Saints after the 2021 season. Defensive end Cameron Jordan spent his first 11 seasons playing for Payton and he said on Monday that he’s feeling some extra motivation to emerge from that Thursday night game on the winning side.

“It’s not like I’ve circled it on a calendar and marked it down, but it feels like we have to win that game. Everybody knows who Sean Payton is. Can’t let him. Can’t let him do that one,” Jordan said, via NewOrleans.Football.

Payton and the Broncos also have a date with their former quarterback Russell Wilson when the Steelers come to Denver in Week Two, so the first half of the season will feature multiple revenge games for the AFC West club.