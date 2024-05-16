 Skip navigation
Saints to host Sean Payton, Broncos on Thursday night in Week 7

  
Published May 15, 2024 09:13 PM

Saints fans grew accustomed to rooting for Sean Payton to win games in the Superdome, but they won’t be doing that in Week Seven this season.

Payton will be back on the sidelines in New Orleans for the first time since parting ways with the Saints after the 2021 season when the Broncos come to town for a Thursday night game. Payton’s return to town will stream on Amazon Prime.

The Saints went 152-89 in 16 years under Payton that included a Super Bowl title, nine playoff appearances and a one-year suspension for the head coach after the league found he tried to cover up a bounty program. Dennis Allen was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach in New Orleans when Payton left, so the matchup will include two coaches that know each other well.

It will also feature a pair of teams experiencing multi-year playoff droughts, so there will motivation to win beyond the relationship between Payton and the Saints.