 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuatagovailoa_v2_240517.jpg
Tua reportedly misses most of MIA’s voluntary OTAs
nbc_pft_brianflores_240517.jpg
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
nbc_pft_forbestop10_240517.jpg
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cameron Jordan thinks Chase Young will be great in the Saints’ defense

  
Published May 19, 2024 04:22 AM

After bursting onto the scene with a rookie of the year-winning season in 2020, defensive end Chase Young hasn’t been the same player since. But one of his new teammates expects big things of him in 2024.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says the arrival of Young should be seen as exciting in New Orleans, where Young looks like he’ll be a good fit for what the Saints needed to add on defense.

“I think Chase Young is going to be great for our defense,” Jordan said on NFL Network. “We already got Carl Granderson, who’s stellar these last couple of years. I think with growth him being on the opposite side when he gets the right health, physically. He’s going to be another piece we can add on. At some point in my mind, I’m spinning like it’s going to be me, Chase and Carl Granderson on the field at the same time on a crucial third down and I’m probably going to have to go in the middle. I don’t care. Whatever it takes. I’ll line up and be that Za’Darius Smith over the middle roaming and trying to get active. I think it adds another weapon to our defense.”

The first question for Young is whether he’ll be 100 percent healthy for the start of the season after having neck surgery in March. If he is healthy, Jordan believes he’s ready for a rebound season in which he finally regains his rookie form.