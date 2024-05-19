Cameron Jordan thinks Chase Young will be great in the Saints’ defense

After bursting onto the scene with a rookie of the year-winning season in 2020, defensive end Chase Young hasn’t been the same player since. But one of his new teammates expects big things of him in 2024.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says the arrival of Young should be seen as exciting in New Orleans, where Young looks like he’ll be a good fit for what the Saints needed to add on defense.

“I think Chase Young is going to be great for our defense,” Jordan said on NFL Network. “We already got Carl Granderson, who’s stellar these last couple of years. I think with growth him being on the opposite side when he gets the right health, physically. He’s going to be another piece we can add on. At some point in my mind, I’m spinning like it’s going to be me, Chase and Carl Granderson on the field at the same time on a crucial third down and I’m probably going to have to go in the middle. I don’t care. Whatever it takes. I’ll line up and be that Za’Darius Smith over the middle roaming and trying to get active. I think it adds another weapon to our defense.”

The first question for Young is whether he’ll be 100 percent healthy for the start of the season after having neck surgery in March. If he is healthy, Jordan believes he’s ready for a rebound season in which he finally regains his rookie form.