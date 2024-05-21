Dennis Allen: Positive conversations with Marshon Lattimore, we’re moving forward

The prospect of trading cornerback Marshon Lattimore came up more than once around the Saints this offseason and General Manager Mickey Loomis never fully slammed the door on the notion, but head coach Dennis Allen didn’t sound like he expects the team to move Lattimore on Tuesday.

Lattimore is not with the team at OTAs, but Allen said on Tuesday that has been the case in other years and that he expects the cornerback to join the team for next month’s mandatory minicamp. Those comments came a day after Allen said at a team golf outing that they are “moving forward” with Lattimore and Allen shared a bit about their communication during his Tuesday press conference.

“I just thought it was something we needed to communicate,” Allen said, via NewOrleans.Football. “There’s been a lot of talk outside of our building about trades and things of that nature. I just felt like it was probably time that he and I had a conversation. It was a positive conversation and we’re looking forward to getting him out here when he’s here and working with him.”

Lattimore has spent his entire career with the Saints after joining the team as the 11th overall pick in 2017 and it looks like that run will be continuing for an eighth season.