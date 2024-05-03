 Skip navigation
Saints “not actively trying to trade” Marshon Lattimore

  
Published May 3, 2024 06:01 PM

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said before the draft that he doesn’t “like trading players that have been contributors for us” when asked about the chance that the Saints will deal cornerback Marshon Lattimore to another team, but noted that “everybody is tradable” if the right offer comes his way.

Questions about Lattimore’s future in New Orleans didn’t go away with the draft. Loomis selected former Alabama corner Kool-Aid McKinstry in the second round of the draft and that led Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio to ask him what McKinstry’s arrival means for Lattimore.

Loomis said that “it doesn’t mean anything” has changed regarding the team’s view, but he continued to leave the door open for someone to blow him away.

“When a guy is a really good player for your team, they’re not on the market per se, but there are times when you get a call and somebody makes a proposal and it might make sense for you,” Loomis said. “That’s true for any player on your team. If you get an offer you can’t refuse, you at least have to look at it. So, that’s what I would say. I’m not actively trying to trade Marshon. Marshon is such a good player, he’s an elite corner. He’s had some injuries the last couple seasons that have kept him off the field, and we’ve got to get over that. It’s not his fault, it’s just circumstances. That’s just where we’re at.”

Loomis doesn’t have to be actively trying to trade Lattimore as long as he keeps letting other teams know that nothing is off the table should they have interest in the veteran corner.