 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mickey Loomis on trading Marshon Lattimore: I don’t like trading contributors

  
Published April 23, 2024 04:57 PM

The Saints continue to field questions about trading cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Head coach Dennis Allen called Lattimore “a big part of our football team” in February and the subject came up again during General Manager Mickey Loomis’ press conference on Tuesday. Loomis said “yeah” when asked if he feels confident Lattimore will be on the roster this fall, but a follow-up elicited a more nuanced answer about the veteran’s future.

“You ask questions, and you have the right to ask the question, but you know, listen: Everybody is tradable, it just depends on the offer that you get,” Loomis said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “And yet, that’s not very common. . . . I don’t like trading players that have been contributors for us.”

Lattimore made three straight Pro Bowls from 2019 to 2021, but injuries have limited him to 17 games over the last two seasons. That probably won’t help the chances of Loomis getting an offer that bowls him over, so Lattimore may stay on track for a chance at better health in New Orleans.