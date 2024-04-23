Mickey Loomis on trading Marshon Lattimore: I don’t like trading contributors

The Saints continue to field questions about trading cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Head coach Dennis Allen called Lattimore “a big part of our football team” in February and the subject came up again during General Manager Mickey Loomis’ press conference on Tuesday. Loomis said “yeah” when asked if he feels confident Lattimore will be on the roster this fall, but a follow-up elicited a more nuanced answer about the veteran’s future.

“You ask questions, and you have the right to ask the question, but you know, listen: Everybody is tradable, it just depends on the offer that you get,” Loomis said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “And yet, that’s not very common. . . . I don’t like trading players that have been contributors for us.”

Lattimore made three straight Pro Bowls from 2019 to 2021, but injuries have limited him to 17 games over the last two seasons. That probably won’t help the chances of Loomis getting an offer that bowls him over, so Lattimore may stay on track for a chance at better health in New Orleans.