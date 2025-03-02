With Deebo Samuel out, could Brandon Aiyuk be next?

Deebo Samuel is out. Could Brandon Aiyuk be the next to go?

Last night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media explained during the Scouting Combine coverage the current dynamics between the 49ers and Aiyuk. While the report doesn’t point to a trade as a likelihood, Rapoport didn’t rule one out.

Aiyuk was the subject of constant trade chatter a year ago, when he wasn’t willing to play on his fifth-year option and the 49ers weren’t willing to give him the second contract he wanted. Eventually, they worked things out with a four-year, $120 million extension.

He then had a disappointing start to the season before suffering a torn ACL in late October.

A trade becomes harder this year, given the knee injury. And a new team would inherit the balance of his contract, unless the 49ers would pay some of the money to facilitate a trade.

Trading Aiyuk would trigger an $18.4 million cap charge for the 49ers. The new team would acquire a four-year, $109.975 million commitment to Aiyuk, with a $24.935 million 2026 option bonus that becomes fully guaranteed on April 1, 2025.

In hindsight, the 49ers surely regret giving Aiyuk the contract. Also in hindsight, Aiyuk was wise to get paid when he did. Shifting the injury risk from player to team is one of the main reasons for a second contract. If Aiyuk hadn’t gotten his new deal, he’d be heading to free agency with a major red flag — and possibly signing a one-year “prove it” deal.

If, in the end, both Samuel and Aiyuk are gone, the 49ers would have work to do to pump up the receiver position. Unless coach Kyle Shanahan is ready to proceed with Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall as the top options.