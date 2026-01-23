Jarrett Stidham: Broncos’ locker room believes in me, that’s all I care about

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game in two years, but he’s confident he’ll be ready to do it, and do it well in the AFC Championship Game. And he says his teammates are just as confident.

Stidham, who will start on Sunday in place of the injured Bo Nix, said that the support he has received in the Broncos’ locker room has meant a lot to him, and he plans to play just as well as his teammates think he can.

“It means a lot, any time you step into a situation like this, I just want to go out there and play the absolute best I can for the guys in this locker room,” Stidham said. “That’s all I care about. It’s great to have the support of the guys around me, and thankfully I’ve got a ton of amazing guys, amazing human beings in the locker room, but also amazing football players.”

It’s obviously less than ideal for the Broncos to lose their starting quarterback with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, but all the talk out of Denver this week has been about the Broncos believing that Stidham can take them all the way.