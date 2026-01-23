Jaxson Dart expects “a whole lot of winning” with John Harbaugh

During his introductory press conference as the Giants head coach, John Harbaugh had glowing things to say about quarterback Jaxson Dart and the feeling is mutual.

Dart said that players “were all really, really excited about and wanted to have” Harbaugh when his name came up as a candidate to replace the fired Brian Daboll. He said that he expects to do “a whole lot of winning” with Harbaugh on the team’s sideline.

“He was just a coach who I feel like I just bought into the things that he was saying immediately, and just the way that he carries himself and can conduct himself in front of a room and his track record is incredible,” Dart said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “So immediately the winning culture, the intensity, and then just the enthusiasm and love about football, that’s what he carries and brings to the team. So, just can’t wait to get started and get rolling with him.”

The two men won’t be able to start on football work for some time, but there should be a lot of positive conversations about what’s on tap in the months before the Giants can get the Harbaugh era fully underway.