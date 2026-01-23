 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaxson Dart expects “a whole lot of winning” with John Harbaugh

  
Published January 23, 2026 07:10 AM

During his introductory press conference as the Giants head coach, John Harbaugh had glowing things to say about quarterback Jaxson Dart and the feeling is mutual.

Dart said that players “were all really, really excited about and wanted to have” Harbaugh when his name came up as a candidate to replace the fired Brian Daboll. He said that he expects to do “a whole lot of winning” with Harbaugh on the team’s sideline.

“He was just a coach who I feel like I just bought into the things that he was saying immediately, and just the way that he carries himself and can conduct himself in front of a room and his track record is incredible,” Dart said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “So immediately the winning culture, the intensity, and then just the enthusiasm and love about football, that’s what he carries and brings to the team. So, just can’t wait to get started and get rolling with him.”

The two men won’t be able to start on football work for some time, but there should be a lot of positive conversations about what’s on tap in the months before the Giants can get the Harbaugh era fully underway.