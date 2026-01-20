John Harbaugh: You build your team around your quarterback, I like how Jaxson Dart plays

New Giants head coach John Harbaugh said today that he thinks he’s inheriting a good young starting quarterback in Jaxson Dart.

“It starts with the quarterback, for sure,” Harbaugh said. “You build your team around your quarterback. You build your team around your players and what they do well, and I like the way he plays. I like his talent, skill set, all the things he’s accomplished. But more than that, I like who he is and what he’s about. To me, he’s about football. This young guy loves football. He wants to talk football all the time. And that’s what I like doing too so I think we’re going to have a lot of great conversations. Can’t wait to get started with him.”

Although it’s possible the Giants could bring in another quarterback to compete with Dart, Harbaugh sounded like he’s preparing for Dart to start and Jameis Winston to back him up. Winston was present for Harbaugh’s introductory press conference, and Harbaugh referenced a game in 2024 when Winston, then with the Browns, passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Harbaugh’s Ravens.

“The quarterback’s kind of important, that’s kind of a big deal. I’m excited about Jaxson Dart. I’ve seen your backup quarterback, too, Jameis, up close and personal two years ago. I saw him complete a bunch of passes. Remember that game? It was a great game, for you,” Harbaugh said to Winston.

Harbaugh said he thinks the Giants have the personnel to win in 2026. And that includes at the most important position.