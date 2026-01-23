Bills to interview Mike McDaniel on Friday

Mike McDaniel is slated to be the Chargers’ offensive coordinator during the 2026 season, but the Chargers would have to look elsewhere if McDaniel lands a head coaching job.

That remains a possibility as Albert Breer of SI.com reports that McDaniel will interview with the Bills for their vacancy on Friday. The Bills have conducted three other interviews since firing Sean McDermott earlier this week.

McDaniel has also interviewed with the Falcons, Ravens, Browns, Raiders and Titans this month. He withdrew from consideration for the Browns job and all but the Raiders have filled their openings already.

If the Bills do the same by hiring someone other than McDaniel, he’ll likely be calling plays for Justin Herbert come the fall. If he winds up landing the Bills job, he’ll be doing the same for Josh Allen and facing his former Dolphins team twice a season.