nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Bills to interview Mike McDaniel on Friday

  
Published January 23, 2026 07:02 AM

Mike McDaniel is slated to be the Chargers’ offensive coordinator during the 2026 season, but the Chargers would have to look elsewhere if McDaniel lands a head coaching job.

That remains a possibility as Albert Breer of SI.com reports that McDaniel will interview with the Bills for their vacancy on Friday. The Bills have conducted three other interviews since firing Sean McDermott earlier this week.

McDaniel has also interviewed with the Falcons, Ravens, Browns, Raiders and Titans this month. He withdrew from consideration for the Browns job and all but the Raiders have filled their openings already.

If the Bills do the same by hiring someone other than McDaniel, he’ll likely be calling plays for Justin Herbert come the fall. If he winds up landing the Bills job, he’ll be doing the same for Josh Allen and facing his former Dolphins team twice a season.