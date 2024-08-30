Inside the Brandon Aiyuk deal

The deal is done. The ink is dry. The numbers are out.

Per a source with knowledge of the terms, here are the full and complete details of the new contract signed by 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

1. Signing bonus: $23 million, with $11 million paid within two weeks and the rest paid out with his base salary for 2024.

2. 2024 base salary: $1.125 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2025 option bonus: $22.855 million (guarantee details below).

4. 2025 workout bonus: $100,000 (guarantee details below; must be earned).

5. 2025 base salary: $1.17 million (guarantee details below).

6. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $750,000 (guarantee details below; must be earned).

7. 2026 option bonus: $24.935 million, guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed as of April 1, 2025.

8. 2026 workout bonus: $100,000, guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed as of April 1, 2025 (must be earned).

9. 2026 base salary: $1.215 million, guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed as of April 1, 2025.

10. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $750,000, guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed as of April 1, 2025 (must be earned).

11. 2027 workout bonus: $100,000.

12. 2027 base salary: $27.274 million.

13. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $750,000.

14. 2028 workout bonus: $100,000.

15. 2028 base salary: $29.15 million.

16. 2028 per-game roster bonus: $750,000.

Of the 2025 compensation, $20.875 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The other $4 million is guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of April 1, 2025.

The full guarantee at signing is $45 million. The practical guarantee is $76 million, since the guarantees fully vest by April 1, 2025.

It’s a four-year, $120 million extension and a five-year, $134.1 million deal.

The 49ers can pull the plug after three years and $76 million. It’s year to year after that.