Raiders have a sudden quarterback quandary

They wanted Matthew Stafford. They didn’t get him. Now, where will the Raiders go for a quarterback in 2025?

TheAthletic.com recently reported that the Raiders prioritized Stafford because minority owner Tom Brady and G.M. John Spytek aren’t “super high on Sam Darnold or the other potential free agents.” That claim came a day after multiple reports indicated the Raiders are pivoting to the likes of Darnold, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields.

That said, the coaching staff reportedly prefers a proven veteran to a rookie. There’s also no guarantee either of the top options — Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders — will be available when the Raiders pick at No. 6.

The options currently on the roster are Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew. Whether and to what extent they’re able to find an upgrade remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, to the extent that Brady will be a closer for the Raiders in free agency, he’s 0-2 when it comes to twisting arms. They targeted Ben Johnson and Stafford; they got neither.