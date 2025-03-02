DeMarcus Lawrence: Would be glorious to stay with Cowboys

The Cowboys have been working to re-sign defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa before the start of free agency and another member of the defensive line would also like to remain in Dallas.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence missed most of the 2024 season with a Lisfranc injury to his foot and he hopes that does not turn out to be his final chapter with the team that drafted him in the second round in 2014.

“The ball is in their court. I’m not only going to play in Dallas,” Lawrence said, via Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m going to have other options, but I’d like to stay here. It would be a glorious thing. My family is here. I love it here. The fans love me here.”

Lawrence’s agent David Canter said this week that he’s optimistic about the way conversations with the Cowboys have been going, but agreed with Lawrence, who is No. 70 on our list of the top free agents in the league, that it will be up to the team to hit his asking price.