 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebotrade_250301.jpg
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebotrade_250301.jpg
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMarcus Lawrence: Would be glorious to stay with Cowboys

  
Published March 2, 2025 10:19 AM

The Cowboys have been working to re-sign defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa before the start of free agency and another member of the defensive line would also like to remain in Dallas.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence missed most of the 2024 season with a Lisfranc injury to his foot and he hopes that does not turn out to be his final chapter with the team that drafted him in the second round in 2014.

“The ball is in their court. I’m not only going to play in Dallas,” Lawrence said, via Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m going to have other options, but I’d like to stay here. It would be a glorious thing. My family is here. I love it here. The fans love me here.”

Lawrence’s agent David Canter said this week that he’s optimistic about the way conversations with the Cowboys have been going, but agreed with Lawrence, who is No. 70 on our list of the top free agents in the league, that it will be up to the team to hit his asking price.