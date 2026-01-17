 Skip navigation
Raiders to interview Joe Brady, Klay Kubiak on Sunday

  
Published January 17, 2026 08:20 AM

The Raiders have a couple of interviews lined up with coaches who will be working on Saturday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Raiders will interview Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak on Sunday. They are also set to interview Rams assistants Mike LaFleur and Nate Scheelhaase on Saturday.

Brady also has interviews with the Ravens and Falcons on tap for this weekend. The Steelers requested an interview with Kubiak, who is not the only member of his family on the circuit this offseason. Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Klay’s brother, has interviewed for several jobs.

Currently employed coaches can do in-person interviews after the divisional round of the playoffs and the Raiders will likely start to whittle down their list of candidates after this weekend’s round of interviews.