Cowboys hope soon to sign DT Osa Odighizuwa to a long-term deal

  
Published February 28, 2025 02:10 PM

Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa ranks 10th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents. He will be coveted if he reaches the open market next month.

The Cowboys, though, are working hard to ensure Odighizuwa returns on a long-term deal.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer made clear Thursday he wants Odighizuwa back.

“Obviously Osa has done a terrific job for us,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s a terrific young player. He does everything right and as those communications keep going, it’s never done until it’s done. But he’d be a guy we’d love to have back.”

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also are free agents the Cowboys would love to re-sign.

“We’re always going to start with our guys, We know them, right? We’ve got history with them. We’ve developed those guys. We understand their strengths, their weaknesses, what they bring to the table from a culture standpoint,” Schottenheimer said. “It all depends on how things go. It’s a very competitive business. It’s a very competitive time of year. There’s incredible dialogue going on all day every day here in Indianapolis. I’ve learned that. And so I think that’s the exciting part about this time of year is you really are competing with these other teams that want to come in and acquire your players, and we’re going to make it very tough to let those guys leave.”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team expects to be “selectively aggressive” in free agency this spring. A year ago, they signed only linebacker Eric Kendricks and running back Royce Freeman in the first phase.