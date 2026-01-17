Report: Packers are expected to extend Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst

By the looks of things, the Packers are not going to shake up their football leadership.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers are expected to extend the contracts of both head coach Matt LaFleur and General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

LaFleur and Gutekunst are each headed into the final year of their current respective deals.

Schefter notes that the Packers will continue to talk wit both LaFleur and Gutekunst this weekend, with a positive resolution being the most likely outcome.

New Packers president Ed Policy has said that it would be his preference to not have a lame-duck coach, which is where the urgency for a resolution for LaFleur and Gutekunst has come from.

LaFleur declined to say much about his contact status after the Packers fell to the Bears in the wild card round. But he did note that he loved his job and would like to continue as Green Bay’s head coach.

LaFleur has guided the Packers to a 76-40-1 record in the regular season with a 3-6 postseason record since he was hired in 2019.

Gutekunst has been Green Bay’s G.M. since 2018, hiring LaFleur the following offseason after the Packers went 6-9-1 in his first season on the job.