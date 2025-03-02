 Skip navigation
Agent: Jets tried to “rush” Jordan Travis’s rehab

  
March 2, 2025

As the Jets prepare to cut the cord on Aaron Rodgers, they’re looking for a new quarterback. They’ve got two options on the roster.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor — who has a career regular-season record of 28-28-1 — is under contract through 2025. Then there’s 2024 fifth-rounder Jordan Travis.

Travis was putting together a potential Heisman-winning season at Florida State in 2023, until a hip-drop tackle resulted in a fractured and dislocated ankle in mid-November. (He still finished fifth in the voting.) It’s fair to wonder whether, given his pre-injury performance, a healthy Travis could be the answer for the Jets.

He hasn’t been healthy yet. He never even practiced during his rookie season. And his agent recently sounded off about the situation.

His rehab with the Jets was not the best,” Deiric Jackson told Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely.”

Cimini adds that the Jets, while declining to go into details on the “setback,” defended their position by saying that they “adhered to the rehab plan created by Travis’ surgeon, orthopedist Robert Anderson.”

The question becomes whether the “setback” will prevent Travis from being ready to go for 2025. On that point, Jackson said only that he’s “optimistic” that Travis will be ready to go. The Jets need something more firm than that before pivoting to a guy who could still end up being precisely the kind of player the Jets have been looking for at the most important position on the field.