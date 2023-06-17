 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas at Maryland
Illinois spoils party, denies Frese 600th win at Maryland by beating Terps for the first time
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Ole Miss vs Marquette
Jacobs scores season-high 24 points, Ole Miss women sweep series with No. 23 Vanderbilt
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Washington Capitals
Trades involving the Capitals, Kings and Jets have worked out for all three teams, an NHL rarity

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstucker_250203.jpg
Tucker: Doncic trade echoes McNabb trade in 2010
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_250203.jpg
Doncic trade one of the ‘great sports surprises’
nbc_pl_arsmartinelliintv_250202.jpg
Martinelli on ‘brilliant’ performance v. Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Texas at Maryland
Illinois spoils party, denies Frese 600th win at Maryland by beating Terps for the first time
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Ole Miss vs Marquette
Jacobs scores season-high 24 points, Ole Miss women sweep series with No. 23 Vanderbilt
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Washington Capitals
Trades involving the Capitals, Kings and Jets have worked out for all three teams, an NHL rarity

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstucker_250203.jpg
Tucker: Doncic trade echoes McNabb trade in 2010
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_250203.jpg
Doncic trade one of the ‘great sports surprises’
nbc_pl_arsmartinelliintv_250202.jpg
Martinelli on ‘brilliant’ performance v. Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NFLJacksonville JaguarsMatt Edwards

Matt
Edwards

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Jaguars hire Matt Edwards as their DL coach
The Jaguars are hiring Matt Edwards as their defensive line coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
Jaguars will retain TE coach Richard Angulo
Baker Mayfield: I’m happy for Liam Coen, he’ll help Trevor Lawrence
Report: Jaguars interviewing Grant Udinski for offensive coordinator
Buccaneers decline Jaguars request to interview assistant OL coach Brian Picucci
Jaguars hire Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator
What Raiders’ offense could look like under Bevell