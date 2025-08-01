Orioles at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 1

Its Friday, August 1 and the Orioles (50-59) are in Chicago to open a series against the Cubs (63-45) at Wrigley Field.

Trevor Rogers is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Cade Horton for Chicago.

The O’s take the field having won five of their last six games including three of four against the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays. That said, the team lost important pieces in Cedric Mullins and Ryan O’Hearn Thursday in trades with the Mets and Padres respectively.

The Cubs have been treading water of late. They are 4-6 in their last ten games and as a result have fallen out of first and sit one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. They added a few arms at the trade deadline including Michael Soroka from the Nationals.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Cubs

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 2:20PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: MASN2, MARQ

Odds for the Orioles at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+123), Cubs (-148)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Cubs

Pitching matchup for August 1, 2025: Trevor Rogers vs. Cade Horton

Orioles: Trevor Rogers (4-1, 1.49 ERA)

Last outing: July 26 vs. Colorado - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Cubs: Cade Horton (4-3, 3.67 ERA)

Last outing: July 26 at White Sox - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Cubs

The Orioles have won 4 of their last 5 games

8 of the Cubs’ last 10 games (80%) have gone over the Total

The Orioles have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 road games at Wrigley Field

Pete Crow-Armstrong batted .308 (28-91) in July

batted .308 (28-91) in July Jackson Holliday batted .270 (27-100) in July

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Orioles and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Orioles and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

