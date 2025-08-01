How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway: Start time, TV info and weather

The Xfinity Series will have a new short-track winner for 2025 at Iowa Speedway, the third of five short-track races this season.

With Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (Bristol) absent from the entry list and Austin Hill (Martinsville) suspended for an intentional wreck, there will be a fresh face in victory lane at the 0.875-mile oval in Newton, Iowa.

Austin Dillion will replace Hill in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet, joining Ross Chastain (No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports) and Carson Hocevar (replacing Josh Williams in the No. 11 for Kaulig Racing) as three Cup Series regulars in the race.

With five races remaining in the regular season, there are five spots open in the Xfinity playoffs. Jeb Burton holds the final provisional spot, leading cousin Harrison Burton by 10 points.

Having become the youngest Xfinity driver to win three consecutive races, Connor Zilisch can become the third in series history to win four in a row (joining Sam Ard in 1983 and Noah Gragson in 2022). Zilisch has a series-high nine consecutive top fives since returning from a back injury that sidelined him at Texas.

Toyota is seeking to end a 13-race winless streak, the longest for the manufacturer since its first Xfinity victory in 2007.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:41 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:50 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 9:30 a.m. ... Practice will be held at 11 a.m., followed by qualifying at 12:05 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 4 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 4:34 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (218.75 miles) on the 0.875-mile oval in Newton, Iowa.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

PURSE: $1,651,939

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered at Iowa Speedway.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 4 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A high of 76 degrees with winds from the east to southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 1% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Sam Mayer held off Riley Herbst on an overtime restart to win the Xfinity race on June 15, 2024.