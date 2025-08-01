 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
nbc_pft_camward_250731.jpg
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Jaguars WR Louis Rees-Zammit is leaving the NFL to return to rugby

  
Published August 1, 2025 07:26 AM

Louis Rees-Zammit is pulling the plug on his bid to make it in the NFL a little earlier than expected.

Rees-Zammit said in June that he’d give it another year or two before returning to rugby, but the Jaguars wide receiver announced on Instagram that he’s going back to his first sport.

“It’s been a great experience but it’s time to come home,” Rees-Zammit wrote. “I’ve decided that this is the best time to make this decision to give myself time to get everything in place for next season.”

Rees-Zammit signed with the Chiefs last year and spent the season on their practice squad after appearing in three preseason games. He moved on to the Jaguars this offseason, but will no longer be in the mix as he returns to playing rugby for Wales and at the professional level.