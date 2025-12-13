Giants and Raiders, currently first and second in 2026 NFL draft order, meet in Week 17

The Week 17 game between the Giants and Raiders is one of the worst matchups of this NFL season, a battle between two teams that are currently 2-11 and tied for the worst record in the NFL.

Which makes it a very big game in determining the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Currently, the Giants would own the first pick in the draft and the Raiders would own the second. The Titans, also 2-11, would pick third. Strength of schedule is the tiebreaker, and the Giants have played an easier schedule than the Raiders, who in turn have played an easier schedule than the Titans.

But that Week 17 game can change things, with the loser having a great chance of being crowned the worst team in the NFL, and therefore getting the first pick in the draft next year.

The current betting odds have Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the favorite to go first overall in the 2026 NFL draft.