Braves at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 1

Its Friday, August 1 and the Braves (46-62) are in Cincinnati to continue their series against the Reds (57-53).

Bryce Elder is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Brady Singer for Cincinnati.

The first game of this series featured an eight-run inning...for each team...in the same inning. That explosion forced the teams into extra innings tied at 11 before Atlanta’s Marcel Ozuna drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the tenth inning. The two teams combined for 30 hits and 23 runs which sure seems to make us think before diving into the numbers that the Game Total under is in play today.

However, lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Reds

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Time: 12:40PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, FDSNOH, MLBN

Odds for the Braves at the Reds

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Braves (+103), Reds (-123)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Reds

Pitching matchup for August 1, 2025: Bryce Elder vs. Brady Singer

Braves: Bryce Elder (4-7, 6.29 ERA)

Last outing: July 27 at Texas - 27.00 ERA, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Reds: Brady Singer (8-8, 4.60 ERA)

Last outing: July 27 vs. Tampa Bay - 1.23 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Reds

The Reds are 7-4 in their last 11 home games

The Under is 40-31-4 in the Braves’ games against National League teams this season

Ozzie Albies was 4-6 with 2 RBIs in Thursday’s game against the Reds

was 4-6 with 2 RBIs in Thursday’s game against the Reds Elly De La Cruz tallied 3 hits and 3 RBIs in Thursday’s game against the Braves

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Braves and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Braves and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

