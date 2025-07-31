 Skip navigation
Jaguars activate Dennis Gardeck

  
July 31, 2025

Edge rusher Dennis Gardeck is set to start practicing at Jaguars camp.

The Jaguars announced that they have activated Gardeck from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday. Gardeck, who signed with the Jags as a free agent this offseason, went on the list ahead of last week’s start to training camp.

Gardeck tore his ACL while playing for the Cardinals last season, so he’s unlikely to be up to a full practice workload right out of the gate.

Gardeck had 22 tackles, three sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in seven games before his injury last season. He had 17 sacks in 96 overall games with Arizona.