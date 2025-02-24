 Skip navigation
Matthew Berry's Updated Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2025

  
Along with the tradition of having way, way, way too early rankings for next season, so too is the tradition of a bunch of caveats. First, while they are obviously adaptable (especially this early), these rankings are for a 1 QB league with full PPR scoring. They also reflect the NFL as it was on publish day, February 24, 2025 (this is an updated version of my initial top 50 from my Week 17 Love/Hate).

As we get into the scouting combine, and then free agency, the NFL draft, and everything else that makes up the 24/7/365 news cycle that is the National Football League, these rankings will be updated accordingly. Because as teams, schemes, and opportunities change, so does the fantasy value of the players in those situations. So, we will adjust as we go along, though I will say the next significant update to these way, way, way too early rankings for 2025 won’t be until after free agency. With another major update – along with dynasty rookie rankings – coming after the NFL draft.

As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all forms of social media (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

Hard to keep it to just 50, and yes, I’m sure you have opinions on who should be on this list, who shouldn’t, who is too high and who is too low. Hit me up.

MATTHEW BERRY’S WAY, WAY, WAY TOO EARLY TOP 50 FOR 2025

﻿RANK PLAYER POS POS RANK TEAM
1 Ja’Marr Chase WR WR1 CIN
2 Saquon Barkley RB RB1 PHI
3 Bijan Robinson RB RB2 ATL
4 Justin Jefferson WR WR2 MIN
5 Jahmyr Gibbs RB RB3 DET
6 Puka Nacua WR WR3 LAR
7 CeeDee Lamb WR WR4 DAL
8 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR WR5 DET
9 Nico Collins WR WR6 HOU
10 Malik Nabers WR WR7 NYG
11 Brian Thomas Jr. WR WR8 JAX
12 De’Von Achane RB RB4 MIA
13 Brock Bowers TE TE1 LV
14 Christian McCaffrey RB RB5 SF
15 A.J. Brown WR WR9 PHI
16 Drake London WR WR10 ATL
17 Derrick Henry RB RB6 BAL
18 Breece Hall RB RB7 NYJ
19 Josh Jacobs RB RB8 GB
20 Jonathan Taylor RB RB9 IND
21 Trey McBride TE TE2 ARI
22 Bucky Irving RB RB10 TB
23 Ladd McConkey WR WR11 LAC
24 Tee Higgins WR WR12 CIN
25 Tyreek Hill WR WR13 MIA
26 Josh Allen QB QB1 BUF
27 Lamar Jackson QB QB2 BAL
28 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR WR14 SEA
29 Garrett Wilson WR WR15 NYJ
30 Kyren Williams RB RB11 LAR
31 Chase Brown RB RB12 CIN
32 Terry McLaurin WR WR16 WSH
33 Jayden Daniels QB QB3 WSH
34 Davante Adams WR WR17 NYJ
35 Joe Mixon RB RB13 HOU
36 Jalen Hurts QB QB4 PHI
37 Chuba Hubbard RB RB14 CAR
38 James Cook RB RB15 BUF
39 Mike Evans WR WR18 TB
40 DJ Moore WR WR19 CHI
41 Alvin Kamara RB RB16 NO
42 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR WR20 ARI
43 Xavier Worthy WR WR21 KC
44 Rashee Rice WR WR22 KC
45 George Kittle TE TE3 SF
46 Kenneth Walker III RB RB17 SEA
47 DeVonta Smith WR WR23 PHI
48 James Conner RB RB18 ARI
49 Jordan Addison WR WR24 MIN
50 Chris Olave WR WR25 NO

