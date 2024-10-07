49ers vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds , expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends and stats

Thursday Night Football this week features an NFC West showdown with 1st place up for grabs when the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) travel to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-2). Each team limps into the matchup following losses in Week 5. Seattle lost at home to the Giants despite scoring on a 102-yard fumble return and the Niners got outscored 14-0 in the second half of their game at Levi’s Stadium against the Cardinals.

As a result of injuries, inconsistent play, and specifically poor 2nd halves, the 49ers (+110) are no longer overwhelming favorites to win the division. They are still favored to win the NFC (+350) and among the favorites to win the Super Bowl (+800) but even those odds have dropped due to San Francisco’s uneven start.

Seattle started the season 3-0 and new head coach Mike Macdonald was being lauded for rebuilding Seattle’s defense on the fly. Lost in the hype were the teams and quarterbacks the Seahawks played in those first three games namely, Bo Nix and the Broncos, Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots, and Skylar Thompson and the Dolphins. The celebration in Seattle has been tempered a bit after losses the last 2 weeks to the Lions and the Giants.

Can the 49ers make it 4 straight against the Seahawks? Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game Details and How to watch 49ers @ Seahawks

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

TV/Streaming: Amazon PV

Game odds for 49ers @ Seahawks

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (-166), Seattle Seahawks (+140)

San Francisco 49ers (-166), Seattle Seahawks (+140) Spread: 49ers -3

49ers -3 Total: 47.5

This line sits exactly where it opened with the 49ers favored on the road by 3. The Total has moved north .5 points to 47.5. Keep an eye on this line as injury reports develop over the course of the week.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the 49ers on the road to cover:

“That line should probably be more on the 4.5 to 5.5 range, in my opinion. I think the Niners are clearly a better team than the Seahawks, and despite all the injuries are starting to overcome them and we finally had the big breakout game from Brandon Aiyuk that a lot of people had been waiting on.”

NBC Sports Analyst Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is as high on Seattle as anyone, but even he has his limits when it comes to the Seahawks:

“My fair here was 3.5…If you want the 3 you should act quickly.”

49ers @ Seahawks team stats, betting trends

San Francisco is playing its 6 th game in the last 31 days.

game in the last 31 days. The OVER has cashed in 2 of the last 3 meetings featuring these clubs.

San Francisco’s offense ranks No. 8 in EPA per play.

Geno Smith rushed for a career high 74 yards last week against the Giants.

The Seahawks are 1-3-1 ATS and 4-1 to the OVER through 5 games this season.

The 49ers are 2-3 ATS and 3-2 to the OVER through 5 games this season.

Quarterback matchup for 49ers @ Seahawks

San Francisco: Brock Purdy – ranks 2 nd in the NFL is completed air yards per attempt. He enjoys the 5 th highest success rate per dropback in the league.

Brock Purdy – ranks 2 in the NFL is completed air yards per attempt. He enjoys the 5 highest success rate per dropback in the league. Seattle: Geno Smith – completed 28 of 40 passes with 1 TD for 284 yards last weekend against the Giants. Since Week 1, Smith has NOT thrown for less than 284 yards this season.

49ers @ Seahawks injury updates

49ers WR Chris Conley (oblique) is day-to-day and is questionable for Thursday’s game.

49ers LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) is unlikely to play Thursday night.

49ers DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee surgery) was placed on IR late last week and is OUR for Thursday’s game.

Seattle DT Byron Murphy has been declared out of Thursday’s game.

· Seattle CB Riq Woolen (ankle) is questionable for this weeks game.

