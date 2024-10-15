Bengals vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Assuming you can suspend disbelief and somehow rationalize a path for the Browns to a competitive state, the winner between Cincinnati (2-4) and the Cleveland (1-5) this Sunday remains on the fringe of both the division and wild card races. It looks like a heavy lift for whomever wins but it is more than likely over for the loser. A loss does not doom either side mathematically. The loser fails the eye test at the very least.

I can make a case for Cleveland’s defense limiting but not completely stopping Joe Burrow and the Bengals. I just can’t see Deshaun Watson finding the endzone more than once if ever against a less than great Cincinnati defense. Why? Cleveland is the first team in more than two decades to play the first six games of a season without gaining 300 total yards or exceeding 18 points…at all. The data screams at us that Watson is simply a bad quarterback.

And with that reminder, we can’t reasonably expect anyone to suspend disbelief. The Browns probably find their way to another win or two this season. That said, their Season Win Total is now just 4.5 and it still screams, “Play the Under!”.

Lets put the Futures’ play on hold and dive into this weekend’s specific matchup of Cincinnati vs. Cleveland.

Game Details and How to watch Bengals @ Browns

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2024 Time: 1PM EST

1PM EST Site: Huntington Bank Field

Huntington Bank Field City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Bengals @ Browns

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (-225), Cleveland Browns (+185)

Cincinnati Bengals (-225), Cleveland Browns (+185) Spread: Bengals -4.5

Bengals -4.5 Total: 43

This line opened Cincinnati -5 but has moved towards the Browns. Not sure if that is more of a compliment to Cleveland’s defense or a smack of the Cincinnati defense. The Total remains where it opened at 43.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

It does not take long to pull up tremendously negative stats about Deshaun Watson and the Browns. However, place them in context with this week’s opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals before making decisions about any bets. That said, the Bengals laying the points is valid. Also take a look at Joe Burrow 2+ passing TDs as running the ball will be difficult for the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns Betting Trends and Statistics

The Browns have defeated the Bengals in Cleveland each of the last 6 years.

The Bengals have failed to cover the spread in 8 of their last 9 games against AFC North teams.

The Bengals have covered every other game this season (3-3). If form holds, they will FAIL to cover this Sunday.

Cincinnati is 4-2 to the OVER this season.

Cleveland is 2-4 ATS and 2-4 to the OVER this season.

Joe Burrow has been sacked 7 times in the last 2 weeks and 15 times this season.

Joe Burrow has thrown 2 or more TD passes in 8 straight games.

Quarterback matchup for Bengals vs. Browns

Cincinnati: Joe Burrow – has passed for the 5 th most yards in the NFL this season (1578). Has thrown 12 TDs and just 2 INTs in 2024.

Joe Burrow – has passed for the 5 most yards in the NFL this season (1578). Has thrown 12 TDs and just 2 INTs in 2024. Cleveland: Deshaun Watson – has yet to throw for more than 196 yards in a game this season. His QBR of 21.5 ranks 31st in the NFL.

Bengals and Browns injury update

Cleveland S Grant Delpit (concussion) is questionable for this weekend.

Cleveland RB Jerome Ford (hamstring) is listed as week-to-week and is listed as OUT for this Sunday.

Cleveland C Ethan Pocic (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Cincinnati G Jaxson Kirkland (biceps) was placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game.

Cincinnati CB Dax Hill (knee) was placed on IR and is OUT for this Sunday.

