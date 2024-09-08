Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injuries, and stats for Week 1

Plenty of fresh faces on both sidelines when Denver and Seattle meet at Lumen Field Sunday afternoon.

Denver rookie Bo Nix will start for the Broncos as Sean Payton looks to build a more efficient offense for his 2nd season in Denver. Last season the Broncos averaged just 21pts/game.

Seattle has the same starting quarterback they did a year ago, but an entirely new coaching staff led by former Ravens’ Defensive Coordinator and first-time NFL Head Coach Mike Macdonald. Goal #1 will be to correct Seattle’s defense that conceded nearly 24pts/game last season to rank near the bottom of the NFL.

Denver finished 2023 with a record of 8-9 while the Seahawks ended last year with a record of 9-8. Both teams missed the playoffs in 2023.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks live Sunday afternoon:

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Time: 4:05 PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds for Broncos vs. Seahawks - Week 1

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon via DraftKings:

Moneyline: Denver (+210), Seattle (-258)

Denver (+210), Seattle (-258) Spread : Seahawks -6

: Seahawks -6 Total : 42

The line has ticked substantially towards Seattle since opening at Seahawks -4.5. The Total has dropped a point.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) believes there are too many unknowns in this game.

“We have a new quarterback for the Broncos. We have a new coaching staff for the Seattle Seahawks. Too many question marks for me to lay hard earned cash on this game.”

Denver vs. Seattle team stats, betting trends

Seattle was 5-3 overall and 3-4-1 ATS at Lumen Field last season

Seattle was 5-3 to the OVER at home last season

Denver was 6-10-1 ATS last season

Denver was 4-4 to the OVER on the road last season

Quarterback matchup for Denver vs. Seattle

Broncos: Bo Nix – rookie drafted in the 1 st Round 12 th overall by the Broncos began his career at Auburn before finishing and flourishing with Oregon. Heisman finalist in 2023.

Bo Nix – rookie drafted in the 1 Round 12 overall by the Broncos began his career at Auburn before finishing and flourishing with Oregon. Heisman finalist in 2023. Seahawks: Geno Smith – completed 64.7% of his passes in 2023 throwing for 3,624yds. with 20 TDs and 9 INTs

Player news & injuries

Seattle WR Tyler Lockett (thigh) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Seattle LB Uchenna Nwosu (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game

Broncos LB Drew Sanders (Achilles) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game

