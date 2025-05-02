 Skip navigation
Packers sign third-rounder Savion Williams, five other picks and 10 undrafted rookies

  
Published May 2, 2025 03:07 PM

The Packers have most of their draft class under contract.

Six of the team’s eight draft picks signed with the team at the start of rookie minicamp on Friday. That group includes third-round wideout Savion Williams, who joined first-rounder Matthew Golden as new additions to the receiving corps.

Williams may contribute to the team in multiple ways, however. He caught 61 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns at TCU last year while also running 51 times for 322 yards and six scores.

The Packers also signed fourth-round defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell, fifth-round defensive lineman Collin Oliver, sixth-round defensive lineman Warren Brinson, seventh-round cornerback Micah Robinson, and seventh-round guard John Williams. Golden and second-round tackle Anthony Belton remain unsigned.

Ten undrafted rookies have signed with the team as well. UNLV cornerback Jonathan Baldwin, Rice tackle Brant Banks, Florida Atlantic safety Kahzir Brown, Minnesota guard Tyler Cooper, Delaware cornerback Tyron Herring, South Dakota State running back Amar Johnson, Kentucky linebacker Jamon Johnson, Northern Illinois guard J.J. Lippe, Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, and Georgia Southern running back Jalen White make up that group.