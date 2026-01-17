Giants hire John Harbaugh as next head coach

John Harbaugh is the new head coach of the New York Giants.

After days of negotiations, Harbaugh confirmed to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that he accepted the job today.

“Today is an exciting day,” Harbaugh told Glazer. “What a privilege it is to join the Maras and Tisches and the whole organization. I am so fired up about the players on this team. Looking forward to the great things we can accomplish together!”

Harbaugh has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract, and after talk that he was concerned about the structure of the front office, he and General Manager Joe Schoen are on the same page about their respective roles in the franchise.

The 63-year-old Harbaugh was fired last week after 18 seasons as head coach of the Ravens. He won Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season, and Giants ownership wanted a coach who was a proven winner, with a track record of running a tight ship. Now the Giants have their man, and they’ve made the first NFL head-coaching hiring of 2026.