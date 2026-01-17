 Skip navigation
Curtis Samuel, Ed Oliver active for Bills vs. Broncos

  
Published January 17, 2026 03:10 PM

Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive tackle Ed Oliver are good to go today against the Broncos.

Both Samuel and Oliver are active for today’s game, a day after they were added to the active roster from injured reserve. Both players were questionable on the final injury report.

The Bills’ inactives are LB terrel Bernard, S Jordan Poyer, RB Ty Johnson, CB Maxwell Hairston, T Tylan Grable, DT Phidarian Mathis and TE Keleki Latu.

The Broncos’ inactives are TE Caleb Lohner, WR Elijah Moore, DL Sai’vion Jones, LB Karene Reid, OLB Que Robinson, CB Reese Taylor and emergency QB Sam Ehlinger.