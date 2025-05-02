 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign 17 undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp

  
Published May 2, 2025 01:48 PM

The Seahawks will have 17 undrafted rookies on their roster for this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Eleven of the new additions are on the defensive side, which helps balance things out after the Seahawks used nine of their 11 draft picks on offensive players.

The defensive signings are LSU cornerback Zy Alexander, Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman, Illinois State linebacker Jalan Gaines, Ole Miss linebacker Jared Ivy, West Virginia defensive end T.J. Jackson, Utah linebacker Connor O’Toole, Southern Miss nose tackle Demeco Roland, Iowa State nose tackle J.R. Singleton, South Alabama nose tackle Bubba Thomas, Villanova cornerback Isas Waxter, and UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard.

Arkansas wide receiver Tyrone Broden, Minnesota tight end Nick Kallerup, UCF tackle Amari Knight, Northwestern tight end Marshall Lang, Florida Atlantic center Federico Maranges, and Missouri State running back Jacardia Wright are other undrafted signings.