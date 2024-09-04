How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV/Live stream info for NFL Season Opener

The 2024 NFL Season kicks off on Thursday, September 5 at Arrowhead Stadium with a Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs matchup, which will be a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game. Live coverage begins at 7:00PM ET with an NFL Kickoff Special edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. Then on Friday, September 6, history will be made as the Green Bay Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil. Coverage for that game begins at 7:00 PM ET exclusively on Peacock.

Baltimore Ravens:

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had the league’s best offense and scoring defense in 2023. The team finished the regular season 13-4, earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the first time since winning Super Bowl XLVII in the 2012 season. The Ravens pulled off a 34-10 win against Houston in the Divisional Round but ended up falling 17-10 to Kansas City in the AFC Championship game.

Jackson earned his second MVP award after receiving 49 of 50 votes. He ended the season with 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, finished with a team-high of 821 rush yards—the most among all QBs in the league—scored 5 rushing touchdowns, and registered career highs in passing yards (3,678) and completion percentage (67.2%).

The two-time MVP has yet to lead his team to wins in more than one playoff game in a single postseason but Jackson is not concerned about the critics heading into the new season.

“I’m motivating myself because I know what I want to do at the end of the day,” Jackson said. “Those guys have their time. I really don’t care what the criticism is, what the critics say because, at the end of the day, I just came off an injury the year before and we made it all the way to the AFC [title game] in the new system. It’s nothing to be down on myself, my teammates, or anything like that because we made it far.”

Kansas City Chiefs:

For the second year in a row, the NFL season opens up in Chiefs Kingdom, but this year Kansas City has one mission on its mind: becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions have been building a legacy in their kingdom with consistency being a key pillar. The team has won 8 straight AFC West division titles, which is the second-longest streak in NFL history. With Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Chiefs have reached 6 consecutive AFC Championship games and made four Super Bowls in the last 5 seasons, winning 3 of those 4 appearances.

Mahomes became the fastest player to reach 25,000 passing yards last season. He has a total of 73 wins, 28,140 passing yards, and 219 passing touchdowns which is more than any other QB in the league since 2018.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs game?

TE Travis Kelce had a remarkable year on and off the field. He led Kansas City in receiving yards (984), receptions (93), and targets (121), and his girlfriend Taylor Swift was in the audience 13 times last season, watching him shine. The 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter has no shows scheduled for September so there is a chance that she could be at Thursday’s Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs game.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs:

When: Thursday, September 5

Thursday, September 5 Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Mahomes can find ‘sweet spot’ with Receivers:

Mahomes can find ‘sweet spot’ with receivers Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through how the Chiefs’ receivers have evolved in recent years and how Patrick Mahomes has improved as well.

