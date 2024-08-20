Lamar Jackson: I really don’t care what critics say about falling short of Super Bowl

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has two MVP awards to his name, but he’s never taken the team to the Super Bowl and that’s led some detractors to wonder if he’ll ever be able to check that box.

Those people often cite Jackson’s playing style as a reason why he won’t be able to break through and add a Lombardi Trophy to the other prizes he’s won since entering the league in 2018. During an appearance with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Jackson was asked if he takes motivation from hearing those doubts about his potential.

Jackson said he doesn’t because the Ravens “criticize ourselves more than anyone else” when they fall short.

“I’m motivating myself because I know what I want to do at the end of the day,” Jackson said. “Those guys have their time. I really don’t care what the criticism is, what the critics say because, at the end of the day, I just came off an injury the year before and we made it all the way to the AFC [title game] in the new system. It’s nothing to be down on myself, my teammates or anything like that because we made it far.”

The title game trip was the deepest that Jackson has gone into the playoffs, but it wasn’t far enough to fill in the biggest hole on his resume. The bid to change that starts on September 5 against the same Chiefs team that ended Jackson’s last attempt to get to the Super Bowl.