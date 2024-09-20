Jaguars vs. Bills prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 3

Can the Jacksonville Jaguars avoid going 0-3 to start the season by defeating the Buffalo Bills on the road?

Since 1979, only six teams have made the playoffs after starting 0-3. Only one team has ever started 0-3 and won a playoff game, that team failed to make the Super Bowl that season.

It’s an uphill battle for the Jags, and they are playing against a strong Buffalo Bills team who look poised to win the AFC East and hunt for a Super Bowl berth.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills live Monday night

Date: Monday, September 23, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Site: Highmark Stadiunm

City: Orchard Park, NY

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Latest Game odds for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills - Week 3

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline : Jacksonville Jaguars (+190), Buffalo Bills (-230)

: Jacksonville Jaguars (+190), Buffalo Bills (-230) Spread : Bills -5

: Bills -5 Total : 45.5

The line opened up at -6.0 in favor of the Bills and has dropped to -5 at DraftKings. The Total has dropped an entire point from 46.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks the play here is the under…

“Monday night games have tended to go under. With both teams relying heavily on the run and both defenses playing solid, 45.5 may be too many points for over bettors to cash their tickets.”

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills team stats, betting trends

Jacksonville is 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games

Buffalo is 2-0 against the spread to start the season

The Jaguars are 0-6 S/U in their last six games against the AFC

Josh Allen is 3-5 on Monday Night Football

Quarterback matchup for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence signed a 5-year, $275,000,000 contract in the offseason. He is set to $55 million per year.

Trevor Lawrence signed a 5-year, $275,000,000 contract in the offseason. He is set to $55 million per year. Bills – Josh Allen has started the season in decent shape. He has led the Bills to a 2-0 record with 371 passing yards and 3 TDs

Player news & injuries

Jacksonville RB Tank Bigsby (shoulder) is questionable

Buffalo LB Matt Milano (bicep) is OUT

Jacksonville S Darnell Savage is questionable

Buffalo CB Taron Johnson (forearm) is questionable

