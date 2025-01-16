Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: Head-to-head record, MVP race, stats for Ravens vs. Bills AFC Divisional Round

The NFL playoffs are where greats fall, regular-season heroics wash away, and narratives take shape. This weekend in Buffalo, MVP favorites from the Ravens and Bills collide with everything on the line.

In Josh Allen’s case, he’s lost three straight Divisional Round matchups - two to Patrick Mahomes and one to Joe Burrow, but this year feels different thanks to his MVP-worthy campaign, another AFC East title, and a dominant win over the Broncos in the Wild Card Round. However, none of that matters unless Allen and the Bills take down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens and advance to the AFC Championship.

For the Ravens, Jackson leads Baltimore north for a rematch of the 2020 Divisional Round, where Josh Allen & Co. prevailed 17-3. Since then, Jackson has cemented his status as the game’s premier rushing QB and a two-time MVP winner. More impressively, his 2024 season that saw him finish with 41 TDs to just 4 INTs and nearly 1,000 rushing yards may be his best to date. He’ll face off with Allen on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 PM ET.

Beneath the division titles, personal accolades, and record-setting outings, both quarterbacks remain without the ultimate prize - a trip to the Super Bowl. Only one will get another chance in the AFC Championship game. Ahead of the potential classic between two signal-callers likely destined for Canton, let’s sift through the head-to-head numbers and history between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen head-to-head record

Regular season: Jackson (3-1), Allen (1-3)

Playoffs: Allen (1-0), Jackson (0-1)

Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson stats

Aside from rushing touchdowns, Jackson led Allen in nearly every major quarterback statistic this year.



Stats (2024) Lamar Jackson Josh Allen Completion % 66.7 63.6 Pass Yds 4,172 3,731 Pass TDs 41 28 Interceptions 4 6 Rush Yds 915 531 Rush TDs 4 12

Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson rushing yards in 2024

Jackson compiled 384 more yards on the ground than Allen (915 to 531), despite finishing with eight fewer rushing scores (4 to 12).

Those 915 rushing yards compiled by Jackson marked his sixth time in seven NFL seasons tallying at least 700 rushing yards and helped him surpass Michael Vick for most career rushing yards by a QB (6,173 to 6,109).

When was the last time Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen faced off in the NFL playoffs?

Lamar Jackson gets his chance to rectify Baltimore’s 17-3 loss to Buffalo in the 2020 Divisional Round, the last time he faced Josh Allen in the playoffs.

How many MVP awards do Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have?

With MVP awards secured in 2019 and 2023, Lamar Jackson is one of just 11 quarterbacks across NFL history to earn at least two Most Valuable Player awards.

The 28-year-old would enter rarified air with a third, as only five all-time great QBs have three or more — Peyton Manning (5), Aaron Rodgers (4), Tom Brady (3), Brett Favre (3), Johnny Unitas (3).

Josh Allen, meanwhile, has never been named NFL MVP despite three top-five voting finishes. He was the MVP runner-up in 2020 before voting saw him finish third and fifth in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

How many Super Bowls do Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have?

Neither quarterback has ever made the trip to the Super Bowl. Both superstars have come incredibly close to the Big Game, having made it to the AFC Championship in 2020 and 2023, respectively, where both fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Who will win the 2024 NFL MVP award?

As of Jan. 7, 2025, Josh Allen is a -450 favorite to win the 2024 NFL MVP award, while Lamar Jackson sits just behind him at +320.

