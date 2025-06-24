 Skip navigation
Cameron Jordan: Excessive celebration is the dumbest penalty in the NFL, it’s OK to taunt

  
Published June 24, 2025 06:36 AM

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is not a fan of the NFL cracking down on players celebrating.

Asked at Fanatics Fest to name the dumbest rule in the NFL, Jordan answered, “I think it’s the excessive celebration.”

Jordan said offensive players should be allowed to celebrate their touchdowns, and that it’s only fair to also allow defensive players like himself to celebrate.

“I get a sack on a quarterback? Give me five seconds, put the spotlight on me,” Jordan said.

The NFL has loosened the reins on celebration rules to some extent but will penalize any celebration that involves taunting an opponent. Jordan doesn’t agree with that.

“Let us celebrate. It’s OK to taunt,” Jordan said. “Bring back taunting.”