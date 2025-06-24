Russell Wilson says he signed with Giants because of Malik Nabers

Russell Wilson did not have many options in free agency.

According to the 10-time Pro Bowler, though, it was the presence of wide receiver Malik Nabers that prompted Wilson to sign with the Giants.

“I came here because of him,” Wilson said during the Fanatics Fest over the weekend, via Anthony Rivardo of Empire Sports Media. “I really wanted to play with someone who is special like him.”

In his 10 seasons in Seattle, Wilson played with three 1,000-yard receivers in Tyler Lockett (2019, ’20, ’21), Doug Baldwin (2015, ’16) and DK Metcalf (2020). Metcalf caught 83 passes for 1,303 yards in Wilson’s next-to-last season in Seattle, the most receiving yards for a receiver with Wilson as his quarterback.

Nabers had 1,204 yards as a rookie despite missing two games and playing with three different starting quarterbacks.

He proved in his first season that he will get his yards no matter who the quarterback is. The question is: Who will throw to Nabers this year?

Wilson is the favorite to start the season, but it won’t be a surprise if rookie Jaxson Dart takes over the starting job at some point.

Wilson will have to beat out Jameis Winston and Dart in training camp, and then, if he does that, he will have pressure to win to keep the job. The Giants start the season at Washington and at Dallas before hosting the Chiefs and Chargers.

It is not going to be be easy for Wilson, but it will help to have Nabers.