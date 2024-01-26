Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: 2024 AFC Championship Game Preview, Head to Head Record, History

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens this Sunday in the AFC Championship game at 3:00 PM ET as the two teams meet for the first time in the playoffs in over a decade. The defending Super Bowl Champion winning Chiefs look to get another shot at hoisting up the highly-coveted Lombardi trophy and make their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last 5 years.

While the Baltimore Ravens—first-time AFC Championship hosts—look to make their third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

See below for everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship match up, including how to watch information, head-to-head records, Super Bowl history, and more.

Kansas City Chiefs:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their sixth-straight AFC Championship game after defeating the Bills 27-24 last Sunday on the road. Mahomes completed 17-of-23 against Buffalo for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win. The reigning Super Bowl MVP will make his 17th postseason appearance on Sunday. Mahomes, who is 13-3 as a starter (in the playoffs), has thrown for a total of 4,561 passing yards through his 16 playoff games with Kansas City.

Who was the last NFL team to repeat as Super Bowl Champions?

The New England Patriots are the last NFL team to win back-to-back Super Bowls, earning titles during the 2003-2004 season (Super Bowl XXXVIII) and 2004-2005 season (Super Bowl XXXIX).

Baltimore Ravens:

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 34-10 last Saturday to advance to the AFC Championship game. Jackson, who led the charge in rushing for the Ravens during the regular season, continues to rack up yards on the ground in the postseason. He completed 16-of-22 for 152 yards with two pass touchdowns and had 11 carries for 100 yards and two rushing touchdowns in last Saturday’s win. The 2019 NFL MVP has over 100 rush yards in 3 of his 4 career playoff starts—the most by any quarterback in NFL history.

Is Lamar Jackson the most disrespected star QB in NFL history?

Hill: Jackson is the NFL's most ‘disrespected' QB Michael Holley previews the AFC title game clash between superstars Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes while Mike Hill reveals why he expects the Ravens to win by double digits.

When was the last time the Baltimore Ravens went to the Super Bowl?

The Baltimore Ravens have won the Lombardi Trophy twice. The franchise’s last Super Bowl appearance was during the 2012-2013 season (Super Bowl XLVII). The Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens:

When: Sunday, January 28

Sunday, January 28 Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chiefs vs Ravens All-Time Regular Season Record:

The Chiefs lead the all-time regular season series against the Ravens 7-4.



10/21/1999 - Kansas City Chiefs 35, Baltimore Ravens 8

9/28/2003 - Kansas City Chiefs 17, Baltimore Ravens 10

10/4/2004 - Kansas City Chiefs 27, Baltimore Ravens 24

12/10/2006 - Baltimore Ravens 20, Kansas City Chiefs 10

9/13/2009 - Baltimore Ravens 38, Kansas City Chiefs 24

10/7/2012 - Baltimore Ravens 9, Kansas City Chiefs 6

12/20/2015 - Kansas City Chiefs 34, Baltimore Ravens 14

12/9/2018 - Kansas City Chiefs 27, Baltimore Ravens 24

9/22/2019 - Kansas City Chiefs 33, Baltimore Ravens 28

9/28/2020 - Kansas City Chiefs 34, Baltimore Ravens 20

9/19/2021 - Baltimore Ravens 36, Kansas City Chiefs 35

Who played in last year’s AFC Championship game?

The Cincinnati Bengals went head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in last year’s AFC Championship game. Kansas City defeated Cincinnati 23-20 to advance to the Super Bowl and ultimately take the title.

Conference Championship QB Odds:

Conference Championship QB odds Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for which QB will have the most passing yards, if any starting QB will throw more than four passing TDs and more.

