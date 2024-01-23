Travis Kelce is six catches away from tying Jerry Rice’s all-time NFL postseason record

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one good game away from being the NFL’s all-time leader in catches in the postseason.

Kelce has caught 145 passes in the playoffs in his career, second in NFL history only to Jerry Rice, who retired with 151 postseason catches. With six catches in the AFC Championship Game, Kelce will tie Rice. With seven catches, Kelce will have the all-time postseason receiving record all to himself.

Rice had such an incomparable career — the best receiver ever, who played the longest of any receiver ever, on some of the greatest teams — that his postseason receiving records were viewed as unbreakable when he retired. But Kelce has a great chance to break one.

Kelce is also second only to Rice in postseason receiving yards (1,694) and postseason receiving touchdowns (18). Rice had 2,245 yards and 22 touchdowns in the playoffs in his career. Kelce won’t break the yardage record and probably won’t break the touchdowns record in this postseason, but with another good year or two with the Chiefs, Kelce could have all of the NFL’s postseason receiving records.