Lamar Jackson: Patrick Mahomes and I are like two greats in a heavyweight matchup

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking forward to the AFC Championship Game in part because, with himself and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, arguably the two best players in the NFL will be on the field.

Asked today what he likes about competing with Mahomes, Jackson joked that he doesn’t like it because it’s hard for the Ravens’ defense.

“I don’t like competing against him at all,” Jackson said with a laugh.

But Jackson added that he sees himself and Mahomes as being like a great heavyweight boxing match.

“He’s a great quarterback,” Jackson said. “Definitely a Hall of Famer, it’s a no-brainer he’s definitely a Hall of Famer. I believe it’s just two greats, up and coming greats, going toe-to-toe like a heavyweight fight. Heavyweight matchup, that’s what I see.”

Jackson and Mahomes have never faced off in the playoffs. In the regular season their teams have played four times, with the Chiefs winning three of them.