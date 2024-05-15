Vikings sign sixth-round OT Walter Rouse

The Vikings signed another draft pick Tuesday.

The team announced it has sixth-round offensive tackle Walter Rouse under contract.

The Vikings have four of their seven selections in the 2024 draft signed.

Sixth-round kicker Will Reichard, seventh-round offensive lineman Michael Jurgens and seventh-round defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez previously signed.

First-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy, first-round linebacker Dallas Turner and fourth-round defensive back Khyree Jackson remained unsigned.

The Vikings selected Rouse 177th overall after he started all 13 games for Oklahoma last season.

He transferred to OU from Stanford, where he started 39 of 40 games from 2019-22.

All but one of his 3,410 career snaps were at left tackle.